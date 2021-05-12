Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on LZAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

LZAGY opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $69.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.15%.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

