Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 46,697 Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Whiting Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,043,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 276,219 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,425 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 730,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 320,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLL traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,537. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

