Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.78 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Sanofi accounts for about 2.5% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

SNY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.04. 7,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,647. The firm has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 40.66%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.