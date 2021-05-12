Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 3.1% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 61,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,387,768. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

