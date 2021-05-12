Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.43

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.43 and last traded at $74.08, with a volume of 8342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,859 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 197,797 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

