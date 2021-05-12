Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $205.34 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.20 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.92. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.23.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

