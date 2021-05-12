Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $239.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.23.

LOW opened at $205.34 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $106.20 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4,261.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,146,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

