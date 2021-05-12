LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,259,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.29% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $24,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,037,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after buying an additional 892,002 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $13,673,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,201,000 after buying an additional 560,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 331,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PMT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,909.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.