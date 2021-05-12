LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 526,167 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.09% of Republic Services worth $27,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after buying an additional 494,819 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,454,000 after buying an additional 317,039 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,047,000 after buying an additional 301,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

