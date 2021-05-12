LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,453,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $23,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.