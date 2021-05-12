LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.73% of Hibbett Sports worth $19,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIBB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after buying an additional 122,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 869,609 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $316,341.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $84.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

