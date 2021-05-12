LSV Asset Management Has $20.53 Million Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,136,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,310 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $20,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 107,630 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 37,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 49.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 160,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 53,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st.

GNL stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

