LSV Asset Management Has $21.88 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,194 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.51% of Portland General Electric worth $21,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,164,000 after buying an additional 702,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,712,000 after buying an additional 74,204 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after buying an additional 338,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after buying an additional 199,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 878,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,582,000 after buying an additional 83,994 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other Portland General Electric news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:POR opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on POR shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.