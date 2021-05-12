LSV Asset Management Has $26.27 Million Stock Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,820,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,315 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $26,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,174 shares in the company, valued at $584,460.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 122,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.