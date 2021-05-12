LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 51.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,857,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,060,263 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Wipro were worth $30,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Wipro by 1.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 103,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 13.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Wipro by 9.4% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 4.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 63,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WIT. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

