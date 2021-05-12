Lucira Health (LHDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Lucira Health to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lucira Health stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71. Lucira Health has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHDX. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

