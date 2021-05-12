Lufax (NYSE:LU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.80

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 34250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Rowe initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $242,010,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $110,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $91,431,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $86,342,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $64,237,000.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

