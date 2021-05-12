Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,414,000 after purchasing an additional 269,901 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $322.04 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.81 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

