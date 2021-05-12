LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $524.94

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €524.94 ($617.58) and traded as high as €632.10 ($743.65). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €625.00 ($735.29), with a volume of 349,795 shares.

MC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €667.00 ($784.71) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €625.00 ($735.29).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €600.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €524.94.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

