Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at DA Davidson

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.06.

Shares of LYFT opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $209,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156 in the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

