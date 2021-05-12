M Winkworth’s (WINK) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

WINK stock traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 202 ($2.64). 4,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132. The company has a market cap of £25.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.66. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.64).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $1.80. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

