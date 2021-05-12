Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $16.74. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 824 shares traded.

The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $781.07 million, a PE ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.