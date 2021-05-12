Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

MX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MX traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. 985,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,220. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.