Manchester Financial Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 428.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $112,864,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $844.10 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $880.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $800.04 and a 200-day moving average of $727.16. The stock has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

