Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,483.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,270.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,231.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,948.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.30 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

