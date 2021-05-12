Manchester Financial Inc. Takes Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

IEP opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.67.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.96%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

