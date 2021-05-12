Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.68%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

