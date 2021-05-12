Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,356 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

