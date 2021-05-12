Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.040-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.97 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.35. 1,510,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,205. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.82. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

