MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading 6.9% Higher

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.18 and last traded at $70.18. Approximately 31,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 576,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 75,222 shares of company stock worth $4,596,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 178,073 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 684.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in MarineMax by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

