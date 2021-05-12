MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $448.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $506.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.53.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,503 shares of company stock worth $13,654,250 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

