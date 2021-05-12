MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after acquiring an additional 530,363 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,459,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,273,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,621,000 after buying an additional 40,302 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.67.

MarketAxess stock opened at $448.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $506.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.53. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,503 shares of company stock worth $13,654,250 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

