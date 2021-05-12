Marlene Debel Sells 11,000 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE MET traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,542,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,630. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MetLife by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 6,164.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.