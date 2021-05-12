Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.53

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.53 and traded as high as $22.77. Marlin Business Services shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 77,952 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $269.48 million, a PE ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. Marlin Business Services had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,457 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the first quarter worth $853,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.