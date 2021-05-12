Marlowe (LON:MRL) Price Target Increased to GBX 870 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:MRL opened at GBX 758.75 ($9.91) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £585.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,524.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 759.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 644.09. Marlowe has a twelve month low of GBX 406 ($5.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25.

In other Marlowe news, insider Alex Dacre sold 2,459,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.34), for a total value of £17,587,126.70 ($22,977,693.62). Also, insider Charles Skinner sold 471,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.28), for a total value of £3,349,432.10 ($4,376,054.48). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,231,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,655,880.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

