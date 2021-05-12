Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $134.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.36. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $139.22. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

