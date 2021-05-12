Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,371,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,063 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $57,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MRTN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. 705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,065. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

