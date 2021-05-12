Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.76. 1,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,091. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.84 and its 200-day moving average is $308.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.94 and a 52 week high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

