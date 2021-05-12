Mary A. Curran Acquires 5,000 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BANC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 218,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BANC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Banc of California by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Banc of California by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Banc of California by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Banc of California by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

