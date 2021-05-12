Masco (NYSE:MAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.40

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.40 and last traded at $67.21, with a volume of 1914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

