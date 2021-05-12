Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Boosted by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,407 shares of company stock valued at $56,280,679. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie increased their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

Shares of MA stock traded down $7.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.49. The company had a trading volume of 36,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $263.96 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.