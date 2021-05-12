Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.46. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.