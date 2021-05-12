Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,617,000 after purchasing an additional 139,485 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average is $78.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

