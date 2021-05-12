Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Invests $732,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

