Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.16 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $679,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,508.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 514,914 shares of company stock valued at $53,506,743.

NYSE:U opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.43.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

