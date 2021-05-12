Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $146.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of -221.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.76. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

