Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will report $346.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.90 million. Materion posted sales of $271.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

MTRN stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,690. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Materion has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $80.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 87.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Materion during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Materion during the first quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

