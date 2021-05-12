Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTNB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.38.

Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $165.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 3.00.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 41.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 931,447 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,429,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 657,047 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

