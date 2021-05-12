Maxcoin (MAX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,213.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 85.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $20,213.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 107.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,060.63 or 1.01720105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00047328 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $827.16 or 0.01528116 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.58 or 0.00714175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.08 or 0.00388115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.01 or 0.00214326 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00010378 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

