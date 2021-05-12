McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,383 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $233.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

